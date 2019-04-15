Priyanka wishes luck to 'J sister' Sophie Turner

As the eighth season of premiered, Indian Jonas sent her best wishes to her to-be sister-in-law and Sophie Turner, who plays in the fantasy series.

Priyanka shared a photograph of Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, sitting on the 'Iron Throne' along with the "Isn't It Romantic" star's dog Diana standing on the side.

"Good luck you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. J-sister 'Game Of Thrones' tonight," she captioned the image.

The final season of "Game Of Thrones" premiered internationally on April 14.

The show, based on George R.R. Martin's novels, is about the quest to claim the 'Iron Throne'. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times.

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, will next be seen on the big screen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink". The film also stars and in lead roles.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)