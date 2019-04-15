Ammy Virk trains with Balwinder Singh Sandhu for '83'

Punjabi has started his training with former Balwinder Singh for the upcoming film "'83", a Bollywood entertainer on India's historical win.

Ammy on Monday posted a photograph of himself along with from a boot camp here. In the image, the former is seen holding a leather ball and explaining how to spin to Ammy.

"Spinning times are coming up! Real training with my Reel avatar Balwinder Singh sir from the Dharamshala boot camp. Relive '83," he captioned the photograph.

Apart from Ammy, the cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and The film's shoot begins in May.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "'83" is being directed by Kabir Khan, and will see Ranveer playing

"'83" follows how, under Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated in the final of in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

