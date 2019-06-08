Roy leads show as England post 386 against Bangladesh

Doing the pitch report, former pacer Michael Holding and ex- had spoken about how it was a bright and sunny morning at the Sophia Gardens in

And England opener (153; 121 balls, 4x14, 6x5) ensured that he made hay while the sun shone as England batsmen sent the bowlers to the cleaners to post a rollicking 386/6 after being put into bat in their encounter. Besides Roy, in-form scored 64 off 44 deliveries with the help of two fours and four towering sixes.

Despite the pundits saying that there wouldn't be much movement, decided to bowl first and his England counterpart was quick to point that it wasn't a bad toss to lose.

The reason was there for all to see from the word go. While spinner gave away just one run from the opening over and continued to bowl a tight line, the duo of Roy and (51; 50 balls, 4x6) looked to take the attack to the other bowlers as they mixed caution with aggression to reach 67/0 at the end of the first 10 overs.

But the run rate went a notch higher in the next five overs as England reached the 100-run mark in the 15th over. Roy and Bairstow now have eight 100-run partnerships, second only to the pair of and Morgan.

While Shakib continued to impress with his disciplined line and length, the same cannot be said of the other bowlers. However, Mortaza finally struck against the run of play in the 20th over as he sent back Bairstow who was caught brilliantly by Mehidy Hasan.

While Root walked in and looked to settle down, Roy kept up the ante and hit Mustafizur Rahman to the leg-side boundary to bring up his ninth century. After a poor outing against Pakistan, it was the perfect return to form for Roy.

But Root couldn't continue from where he left against as cleaned him up for a 29-ball 21. But even before the players could celebrate, in walked the dangerous

While Buttler took the liberty of settling down, Roy kept up the ante and hit Mehidy Hasan for three massive sixes in the 35th over before the spinner had the last laugh as Mortaza took a simple catch to send the opener back in the fourth delivery of the same over.

With the score on 235/3, Morgan walked in to join Buttler and by the end of the 40th over, the score read 275/3, as England looked in a position to cross the 400-run mark.

Buttler and Morgan shared a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket to further assert England's dominance before Buttler holed out to Soumya Sarkar off Saifuddin. Morgan too departed soon for 35 (4x1, 6x2) but Liam Plunkett's unbeaten 9-ball 27 (4x4, 6x1) helped England post a mammoth 386. too used the long handle to good effect to remain unbeaten on 18 (6x2), as England amassed 111 runs in the last 10 overs.

Brief scores: England 386/6 in 50 overs ( 153, 64, 51; Mehidy Hasan 2/67) vs Bangladesh

