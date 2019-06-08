Warner's drive hits Indian net bowler, training called off

A net bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head and stretchered off the ground during Australia's practice session ahead of their clash against on Sunday.

It was a David Warner drive that flew straight back at the bowler, accidentally hitting him on the head, according to reports.

The bowler was treated for approximately 15 minutes on the ground before being taken to the hospital in a medicab.

Warner cancelled his net session while and assistant were in attendance the whole time the bowler was being treated.

"Dave was pretty shaken up," said at the press conference later.

Finch added that the youngster, Jai Kishan, looked in good shape and hoped that he will be fine soon.

--IANS

dm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)