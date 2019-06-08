Tablez launches sports superstore GO Sport in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
OGQ & PPBA rope in Danish legend Frost for one-year coaching
Lost in transition: Indian badminton's not so smashing success story
Gopichand hopes India will get badminton gold at Tokyo Games
Padukone, Bumrah, Mandhana among Sportstar Aces awardees
All England Championships will be our target next year: Gopichand
-
Tablez, a leading organised retail group, has opened the first outlet of global sporting retailer, GO Sport, at the Forum Shantiniketan Mall on Saturday. The outlet was inaugurated by former shuttler Prakash Padukone. The brand was launched successfully in India last month, with its first superstore in Mumbai.
The brand will host a multitude of sports brands under one roof making it the first multi-brand, multi-discipline sports superstore for all sports enthusiasts in the city.
GO Sport is positioning itself as the only one stop organised sports retailer with a multitude of consumer-friendly power brands and private label brands. Tablez plans to expand GO Sport outlets to other metropolitan cities later this year.
On this special occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Tablez said: "Tablez has time and again engaged with the aspirations of young India and positioned itself as an identity, providing quality brands at great value. We are proud to have GO Sport join us on this journey and work with great zeal and intensity to be a game changer in the sporting retail industry."
Samuel Jodeau, GO Sport's franchise director, France and International said: "We are delighted with GO Sport's introduction in India which illustrates our ability to seize opportunities in booming markets."
GO Sport's offerings will range across apparel, accessories, footwear, and equipment in the categories of running, cycling, fitness, outdoor activities like hiking, trekking and camping along with racquet sports (badminton, tennis), team sports (football, cricket, basketball, volleyball), and swimming.
Besides these, GO Sport will service the 'family of sports lovers' concept specifically through its Go Man, Miss Go, and Go Kids categories.
--IANS
bbh
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU