Royals show solidarity with Street Child World Cup

on Tuesday showed their support for the Street Child World Cup 2019 (SCCWC 2019), to be held at Lord's in just ahead of the World Cup in May.

The (IPL) team invited Team India-North players to to visit their practice session ahead of the April 11 match and get guidance from the coaching team at the here.

The Royals welcomed Team India-North players -- Soni Khatoon, Anjali Paswan, and Tarak Sardar, all 14-17 years of age -- to witness the net sessions and shared with them some basic techniques and tips, which could be useful when the team plays the finals at Lords.

Royals coaches also gave the kids valuable tips for the game as well as life lessons. The coaches commended their spirit and encouraged them to keep following their dreams and bring the glory to the country and the team they represent.

