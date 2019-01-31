RSS chief calls for Hindu unity at Kumbh

chief Mohan on Thursday said attempts are being made to hurt the religious sentiments of by breaking the society for political benefits and that need to be united to foil such attempts.

Speaking at two-day Dharma Sansad congregation orgnised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), spoke on the the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women's entry into Sabarimala temple, saying certain elements are trying to break the society.

said has its own religious custom but the court didn't care about how its judgement would hit the sentiments of across the country.

"The court said if women want to enter the temple, they should be allowed, and that if anyone is stopped, they should be taken to that place from where everyone worships. However, it appears that nobody is willing to go (to the Ayyappa sanctum). So, they had to bring people from from back door to show that women are willing to worship Lord Ayyappa," he said.

Bhagwat said there is a massive conspiracy against Hindutwa and Hindus.

"The conspiracy is to hurt Hindus' sentiments. Our religious sentiments have been ignored," Bhagwat said on the occasion.

The chief said an atmosphere is being created that only Malayalam people are agitating against the women's entry inside the temple and that the rest of the country had nothing to do with that.

"This is a misunderstanding. Ayyappa's worshipers are part of and their problem is the problem of whole Hindu society. So, we have to awaken people by informing them the exact situation. This is an attempt to misinform people living in foreign countries that there is discrimination against women in They want to show that while the court wants to stop this discrimination, there people who are agitating against the move," Bhagwat said.

He said there is no any discrimination against women and "that's what we have to tell society" because there is a war of deception. "This is an attempt to break the society for political and personal benefit."

The chief said the identity of such insiders and outsiders of the country is not hidden.

"Such people kept raising slogans in front of television that 'bharat tere tukde honge'... Such people are out to convince others that there is discrimination against women. This is a conspiracy. The society is unaware, it needs to be educated. This conspiracy has been going on for years. If the Hindus stand united, there is no power which can break their unity," he said.

