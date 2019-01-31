No one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world and escape: Jaitley

Jaitley on Thursday hailed the for the extradition of chopper deal case co-accused and Deepak Talwar, saying the government has introduced a culture of honesty in governance and no one who cheats can hide anywhere in the world and escape.

In a series of tweets, Jaitley, who is undergoing medical treatment in US said, "The skeletons are tumbling out by the day. Why did all defence purchases need middlemen?"

"No one who cheats can hide anywhere in the world and escape. India's diplomatic strength and more civilized international procedures will get better of him.

"If the (Narendra Modi) is honest, if he imposes a culture of honesty in governance, no person who cheats will escape," he said.

Jaitley's remarks came in the backdrop of the extradition of Saxena and Talwar from the UAE early on Thursday morning.

The extradition comes as a major boost to the Indian agencies investigating corruption angles in two separate cases involving the two.

Talwar is accused of brokering aviation sector deals, getting government approval for foreign companies, securing favours for clients and having ties with functionaries. Saxena is wanted in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper money laundering case.

A has sent Saxena and Talwar to four-day and seven-day ED custody respectively.

