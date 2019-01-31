Ashamed to see rampant corruption, will send corrupt to jail: J&K Governor

Governor said on Thursday that he was ashamed to see rampant in the state which kept away industrialists and investors and vowed to send corrupt officials to jail.

Addressing an official function here, Malik said: " is so rampant in that I am ashamed.

"I spoke to many industrialists and investors in They told me while they pay a commission of 3 per cent to start units outside J&K, they are asked to pay 10-12 per cent commission by bureaucrats to set up units in J&K.

"Some bureaucrats have been continuing in their position in the Secretariat for 15 long years because of the patronage of one or the other political party.

"I plan to hand over cases of such corrupt bureaucrats to the Anti- Bureau. Even if I have to speak to the for sending such corrupt officials to jail, I will do that."

Malik said while cases for appointment of the kin of people killed by militants were processed on compassionate grounds in the Civil Secretariat, he was shocked to learn that such appointment orders were not given to the beneficiaries unless they paid up Rs 1 lakh.

Malik also accused politicians of pampering militancy for political reasons.

Without naming former Mehbooba Mufti, Malik said one such had started reaching the homes of militants even before the news about their death in gunfights were confirmed.

He said politicians make promises they can never implement.

"Through such promises, these politicians try to mount pressure on the Centre, but they must understand that whenever bullets are fired, our security forces will not respond with bouquets."

