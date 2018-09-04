Rupee falls to fresh low of 71.43 per US dollar

-
High crude oil prices and negative global cues pulled the Indian rupee to a new record low of 71.43 per US dollar in the late on Tuesday afternoon.
The Indian rupee which opened at 71.24 per US dollar surpassing the previous low of 71.37 per dollar, which it had touched around 9.15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Around 2.45 p.m., the Indian rupee crossed the 71.43 per US dollar mark -- the lowest ever mark -- against the greenback at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.
