JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

HC seeks report on murder of retired police officer

Business Standard

Rupee falls to fresh low of 71.43 per US dollar

IANS  |  Mumbai 

High crude oil prices and negative global cues pulled the Indian rupee to a new record low of 71.43 per US dollar in the late on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indian rupee which opened at 71.24 per US dollar surpassing the previous low of 71.37 per dollar, which it had touched around 9.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Around 2.45 p.m., the Indian rupee crossed the 71.43 per US dollar mark -- the lowest ever mark -- against the greenback at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.

--IANS

rv-rrb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements