Weak rupee subdues equity indices; TCS m-cap crosses Rs 8 lakh cr

A slump in the Indian rupee rupee along with broadly negative global cues subdued the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday afternoon.

The trade has been largely choppy after the indices opened on a positive note.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, and FMCG stocks so far.

At 1.42 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,554.80 points, lower by 27.55 or 0.24 per cent from its previous close.

The which had opened 38,460.96 points, traded at 38,272.56 points, lower by 39.96 points or 0.10 per cent from its previous close of 38,312.52 points.

So far, it has touched a high of 38,518.56 points and a low of 38,189.80 points.

In a major stock-wise development, market capitalisation (m-cap) of (TCS) crossed Rs 8 lakh crore for the first time. It is the second company to reach the landmark level after

Around 1.42 p.m., the m-cap of TCS touched was at Rs 8.03 lakh crore on the BSE. Share price of TCS on the was at Rs 2,098, higher by Rs 43.05 or 2.09 per cent from its previous close.

The major gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Axis Bank, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, and lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/mr

