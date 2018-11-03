Russell yet to join West Indies team for T20I series

Explosive all-rounder is yet to join the team for their first T20 international of the three-match series against here at the

take on the Windies in the first contest on Sunday and Russell was included in the squad alongwith and

West team media manager Trinidadian Naasira Mohammed refused to comment on Russell's status when asked why he was not seen in practice with the team.

"No comments, you will be sent a press release later," she told IANS soon after finished his

A vital cog in Windies' wheel, Russell also plies his trade for Knight Riders (KKR) in the (IPL) and was a key member of the team that won the title in 2014.

According to Association of Bengal (CAB) attached to the team, Russell missed the connecting flight from to on Friday morning.

"Russell was supposed to come via As far as I know, he missed the connecting flight," said.

"Seven players including Brathwaite arrived via on November 1. I don't have an update on Russell yet," he added.

Russell was not part of West Indies' ODI team due to injury, according to a release sent by Windies

The 30-year old Jamaican was part of the team which lost the T20I series 1-2 to in the of America. Russell cracked a 21-ball 47 but failed to guide his team over the line.

--IANS

dm/kk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)