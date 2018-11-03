PSG top Lille 2-1 to stay perfect in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe and powered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 victory over Lille, lifting the hosts to 36 points, 11 more than second-place

As was the case last week against Olympique Marseille, PSG's goals didn't come until the final stretch of the contest at on Friday night.

Mbappe, a key member of the squad that won in July, broke the ice in the 70th minute with an assist from Neymar, reports news.

The duo combined again in the 84th minute, when it was the Brazilian star's turn to score after a give-and-go with Mbappe.

clawed back a goal for in the 93rd minute, converting from the penalty spot after a hand-ball by PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, but the final whistle sounded before the visitors could get the equalizer.

