Russell misses WI nets, suspense over availability

Star all-rounder was forced to skip the team's practice session on the eve of their first T20I against after missing a connecting flight from

The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder was conspicuous by his absence as a 13-member squad led by sweated it out under lights this evening.

"No comments (on Andre Russell). There will be an official update," media manager told media at the conference.

Russell was slated to arrive on November 1 along with other T20 specialists like

"Seven players including Brathwaite arrived via on November 1. Russell was to come via But I heard he missed the connecting flight," told

"He's yet to join the side but he may join the squad late in the night or tomorrow morning," he said.

The 30-year-old last featured in the representing Nangarhar Leopards on October 9 but was not named in the ODI squad with the Windies ruling him out due to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)