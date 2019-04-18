Mueller report finds no Trump-Russia collusion: AG

JUST IN
IANS  |  Washington 

US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller "found no collusion" between the Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference before Mueller's report was made public, Barr said he gave Trump's lawyers advance access this week to the special counsel's report before it was to be sent to the Congress and that the President's lawyers did not ask for any redactions.

Summarising the report, Barr said Mueller "found no evidence" that any member of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in its effort to interfere in the 2016 election, the New York Times reported.

"The special counsel found no collusion by any Americans," he said.

