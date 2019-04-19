India's absence at BRI should not hurt ties: Wang Yi

on Friday said India's likely absence at the second Belt and Road forum next week should not mar their ties and their differences should not turn into a dispute.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the event to be held from April 25 to April 27, China's top diplomat and said and were readying to hold a Wuhan-like summit between the top leaders of the country.

for the second time will skip China's event of the year in protest against the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) -- the artery of the Belt and Road project - that cuts through Pakistan-controlled

In 2017, had boycotted the launch of the Belt and Road forum in in protest against the CPEC. then had said that "no country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity".

This year too, will likely skip China's biggest event which will be attended by leaders or heads of 37 countries, including and Nepal, and representatives from over 150 nations.

sought to allay India's concerns over the CPEC, saying the project in no way ignores its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"It is natural for us to have a difference. This is only natural. I remember has mentioned many times that we should not escalate our differences into dispute. The side wants to put our differences at a proper level in order not to interfere in the proper development of our relations," said.

"One of our fundamental differences is how to look at the The Indian side has their concerns," the said while replying to a question whether India's absence at the event will have a negative impact on bilateral ties after the icebreaking meet between Modi and Chinese last year.

"We understand that and that's why we stated clearly on various occasions that the including the China- Economic Corridor is only an economic initiative.

"They do not target any third country and they have nothing to with sovereign and territorial dispute left over from history between the two countries. Of course, India has its basic position on these disputes. Our cooperation will not undermine any party's position on those issues," he added.

Wang also said that India and were preparing for the next meet between their leaders this year.

"The two leaders (Modi and Xi) had a very successful meeting in Particularly, they established mutual trust between the leadership andAthey jointly planned for the future of improvement and the strengthening of the China-India relationship.

"After the summit we see the progress in all areas of cooperation between the two countries," Wang added.

Wang stressed that India- ties had a "bright prospect", which will be reflected in the "next summit between our leaders".

China's Belt and Road is a trillion dollar project which aims to connect Asia, and through a network of roads, highways, ports and sea lanes.

The CPEC, the crown jewel of the project, has emerged as one of pesky issues between India and China.

Talking about the issue, Wang said: "India has its basic position on these disputes. Our cooperation will not undermine any party's position on those issues.

"Now we are trying to achieve common prosperity through the cooperation under the BRI. Those issues left over from history must be separated from our efforts in this area.

"I think such cooperation will not undermine the basic position on sovereignty and territorial integrity and at the same, we provide you more opportunity of development and help India in modernisation endeavour. I believe this is a good option and good choice for India."

