Russo Brothers take on 'heavier' film after 'Avengers'

"Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Brothers, are set to join forces with again. This time for a smaller film that has a "bit heavier material".

"We are going to do our next movie with Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man," Joe said here on Monday.

The directors and Holland have worked together in Marvel " America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Talking about their next film, Joe said: "It is a smaller film about a war veteran who comes home with and develops a "

"So, it's a bit heavier material... We thought it was an important issue to tackle," he added.

The directors are here to promote "Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

