Russo brothers working on documentary on Stan Lee

Anthony Russo, one half of the brothers, says it is incredibly special that their forthcoming film "Avengers: Endgame" will have Stan Lee's final cameo, and that they are developing a "little something" on the late comic legend.

Lee, who revolutionised comic books and created superhero characters such as Spider-Man, and the Incredible Hulk, died on November 12, 2018.

Many also remember him for his cameos in movies such as "Spider-Man: Homecoming", "Iron Man" and "Thor".

"We love and I think it's incredibly special that '...Endgame' will be his final cameo. We are fascinated by the life of and we are actually developing a little something that has to do with his work in the history of Marvel," Anthony told IANS here.

"But we are not ready to present it or talk about it yet. It's more of a documentary," he added.

Lee began his career at what was then Timely Comics in 1939.

He often made appearances at comic book conventions and lectured at colleges. Lee continued to play an important role as Marvel transitioned into television during the 1980s, serving as narrator on animated series like "Incredible Hulk".

The brothers are here to promote their superhero film "Avengers: Endgame", which is slated to release in on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

