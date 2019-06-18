SA aim to keep semis hopes alive against Kiwis (Preview)

After registering their first win of the ongoing against Afghanistan, will look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semis alive when they face unbeaten in their sixth fixture at on Wednesday.

After losing their first three matches, Proteas came out with a much-improved performance and registered a nine-wicket win over in their last game. While leg-spinner produced another match-winning spell by picking up four wickets, the century-stand put on by openers and was probably the greatest positive for Faf du Plessis' men. But the top-order will need to continue to shoulder responsibility and make sure they have enough runs on the board for the bowlers to have something to defend.

South Africa's will be bolstered by the return of young Lungi Ngidi. The pacer had to miss the last two matches because of a hamstring Another thing that can inspire du Plessis's men to win in is their opportunity to take revenge of semi-final loss when played a superb knock to help the Kiwis earn a summit-clash spot, which they eventually lost to On that day, the likes of AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel and du Plessis were seen in tears and thus, the Proteas would hope to avenge that loss and bring smiles on the faces of the South African fans.

On the other hand, have been absolutely professional in their approach so far and are sitting at the second spot in the points table with seven points. They started their campaign with three consecutive wins before their fixture against ended in a wash-out at

The bowlers, consisting Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson, have been exceptional and have restricted the opposition to below-par totals, thus making it easier for their batters.

However, the only thing they need to worry about is their middle-order, which failed considerably against before finished the job. It will definitely be put to a stern test against the Proteas bowlers, especially Kagiso Rabada.

Squads: South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

New Zealand: (capt), (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

--IANS

aak/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)