'Sadak 2' demanded shooting in India: Pooja Bhatt

After days of in Romania, the makers of " 2" have decided to shoot the film in

Pooja Bhatt, who starred in the original 1991 film "Sadak" and will also be a part of the sequel, took to to share the reasons behind the change in the shooting locations.

She said: " is a stunningly beautiful country. We were very happy with the locations but logistics and emotional IQ of local crew are key factors in determining a location for a film.

"Eventually no one is bigger than a film and the film demanded we shoot only in "

" 2" will see filmmaker back in the director's after almost twenty years. The film also features actors , and

--IANS

sim/sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)