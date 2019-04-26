'Dabangg 3' set for Dec 20, may clash with 'Brahmastra'

" 3" has been locked for release on December 20, and it may clash with the first part of Karan Johar's mega trilogy "Brahmastra".

Salman made the announcement via in style by sharing a cropped photograph in which he is seen sporting a police uniform, and a badge that reads 'Chulbul Pandey' -- the name of his popular character from the franchise.

"Chulbul is back.... ' 3'," wrote Salman.

The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of

Being helmed by Prabhudheva, the film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the The two have previously worked together in "Wanted".

The film, being produced under the banner of and Production, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo.

While the makers of "Brahmastra" are yet to reveal a release date, had earlier said it will be a 2019 release. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, and

