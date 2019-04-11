Salaried Dayanidhi Maran vs businessman Sam Paul

What was initially thought to be a cakewalk for the DMK, the contest in constituency between a salaried and businessman-cum-electoral debutant S. of PMK seems to be turning into a decent fight.

In his election affidavit, former Union Maran has declared himself as a salaried person with an income of about Rs 2.83 crore for the fiscal 2017-18 from salary, pension, dividend and interest.

"I will not take even one rupee as MP's salary if I win the election. is not my I have my own businesses. I am not entering to expand or protect my interests. I am happy with what I have. There is no point in accumulating wealth beyond certain limit," Paul told IANS.

Paul's group is the franchise for couple of international lifestyle brands like Toni & Guy (hairdressing), Casa Picola (European bistro concept outlet), Haagen-Dazs (ice cream desserts), Doner Kebab (German fast food chain) and he also runs homegrown brands like Jonah's Bistro, SLAM Lifestyle and Fitness Studio, Sarah's Soul Kitchen, and Sulthan's Biriyani.

Put together, the group boasts over 225 outlets under its belt and growing.

"During 2015 Chennai floods, we worked to provide relief to the affected. Helped about 2.5 lakh people. Then I decided to get into public service. I liked the policies and principles of PMK Founder and joined the PMK," Paul said.

Asked why people should vote for him, Paul said: "I am a professional and can bring in professionalism in public life. I will launch an App to enable people to access the "

Water is a major problem in constituency and Paul said he would work to solve it by building a new reservoir and also by linking rivers.

With the PMK part of AIADMK-led alliance that includes the BJP, Paul does not see losing out on the Christian minority votes.

On his part, Maran campaigns attacking the and Modi governments on the water woes.

The AIADMK is extending its full support to Paul.

Paul will also be crossing swords with MNM party's Kamila Nazar and others.

In 2014, AIADMK's S.R. Vijayakumar defeated Maran to wrest seat from the DMK.

