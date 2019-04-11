Congress alerts MHA on laser beam pointed at Rahul

A major security lapse had put the life of in danger at where he filed his nomination on Wednesday, the party has informed the (MHA) in a letter marked 'confidential'.

The believes the green beam that pointed at Gandhi's on several occasions in a short period during a after he filed his nomination papers in could have been "from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun".

"A perusal of his will reflect that a (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least seven separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head," the Congress letter read.

"A perusal of the video by various persons including former security personnel leads to a prima facie conclusion that this could emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun," it said, adding even a possibility like this is a cause of serious alarm and concern pointing towards a breach in the security.

The letter undersigned by senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, and reminded the of Gandhi being a high-risk target, given India's political history which saw assassination of two former Prime Ministers and

"In light of the fact that two members of the family, in succession, have been assassinated by terror forces owing to security breaches, it becomes a cause of grave and pressing concern," the Congress said expressing its shock and distress at the vulnerability.

The Congress has requested the to initiate immediate action, investigate and neutralise the threat, if any. It also demanded full including appropriate sanitisation of the area, particularly during the extensive electioneering in the ongoing polls, by the SPG and the local administration.

While the denied receiving any letter on the alleged breach in security of Congress Rahul Gandhi, the Ministry, acting on reports, did instruct the to verify the factual position and concluded that there was no security breach as the laser beam from a mobile phone used by a

"The 'green light' shown in the clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by the AICC photographer, who was videographing the impromptu press interaction of near the collectorate at

" (SPG) has also informed MHA that this position was conveyed to the personal staff of (SPG) has confirmed that there was no security implication whatsoever," the MHA said.

--IANS

mgu-aks-rak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)