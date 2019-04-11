Sudan's army to make statement amid protests

The Sudanese army has said it will make an "important statement" on Thursday, amid mounting evidence that it was orchestrating the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir after 30 years in power.
"The Sudanese army will issue an important statement soon. Wait for it," a state television anchor said earlier in the day, as a sit-in by protesters outside the Defence Ministry compound in central Khartoum entered its sixth day, reports the Guardian.
State media offered no further details.
In further dramatic developments, the Suna state news agency reported that the National Intelligence and Security Service had announced the release of all political prisoners, and soldiers were seen raiding the headquarters of the Islamic movement led by Bashir.
Despite a lack of concrete information about what was happening, tens of thousands of Sudanese marched through the centre of Khartoum in jubilation and chanting anti-Bashir slogans.
The country, one of Africa's biggest and most strategically important, has been paralysed by months of protests against Bashir's 30-year rule.
There were reports that he was under house arrest with a number of aides at the presidential palace.
Since April 6, thousands of people have camped at a crossroads in the centre of Khartoum, calling for Bashir to step down.
Attempts by security forces to break up the demonstration have killed at least 22 - including five soldiers, who organisers said were defending the protesters - and injured more than 150.
Formerly an army officer, Bashir seized power in a military coup in 1989, the BBC said.
His rule has been marked by civil war. The civil conflict with the south of the country ended in 2005 and South Sudan became independent in 2011.
Bashir is accused of organising war crimes and despite an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), he won consecutive elections in 2010 and 2015.
However, his last victory was marred by a boycott from the main opposition parties.
