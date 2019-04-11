Sudan's army to make statement amid protests

The has said it will make an "important statement" on Thursday, amid mounting evidence that it was orchestrating the ousting of after 30 years in power.

"The will issue an important statement soon. Wait for it," a state television anchor said earlier in the day, as a sit-in by protesters outside the compound in central entered its sixth day, reports

offered no further details.

In further dramatic developments, the reported that the and had announced the release of all political prisoners, and soldiers were seen raiding the headquarters of the Islamic movement led by

Despite a lack of concrete information about what was happening, tens of thousands of Sudanese marched through the in jubilation and chanting anti- slogans.

The country, one of Africa's biggest and most strategically important, has been paralysed by months of protests against Bashir's 30-year rule.

There were reports that he was under house arrest with a number of aides at the presidential palace.

Since April 6, thousands of people have camped at a crossroads in the centre of Khartoum, calling for Bashir to step down.

Attempts by security forces to break up the demonstration have killed at least 22 - including five soldiers, who organisers said were defending the protesters - and injured more than 150.

Formerly an army officer, Bashir seized power in a military coup in 1989, the said.

His rule has been marked by civil war. The civil conflict with the south of the country ended in 2005 and South became independent in 2011.

Bashir is accused of organising war crimes and despite an international arrest warrant issued by the (ICC), he won consecutive elections in 2010 and 2015.

However, his last victory was marred by a boycott from the main opposition parties.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)