'Santa Clarita Diet' cancelled at Netflix

has cancelled and zombie comedy series " Diet" after three seasons.

The streaming giant has opted to cancel the series from showrunner The decision comes as a bit of a surprise given the star power attached to the wacky comedy about a married couple in suburbia and the fact that the series is owned and produced in-house at Netflix, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"The world had never known a 'zom-com' until ' Diet', and we're indebted to creator for bringing this idea to Netflix," said in a statement.

"To their endless credit, the incredible and were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead," the statement read further.

While hadn't previously announced that the show will be ending with season three -- which launched on March 29 -- promotional material for the latest batch of episodes hinted at a fatal decision.

The trailer teased that Olyphant's character could become undead as well, enabling him and his wife and fellow realtor Sheila (Barrymore), whose undead transformation early in season one set the series in motion, to spend eternity together.

