'Santa Clarita Diet' cancelled at Netflix

Netflix has cancelled Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant-led zombie comedy series "Santa Clarita Diet" after three seasons.
The streaming giant has opted to cancel the series from showrunner Victor Fresco. The decision comes as a bit of a surprise given the star power attached to the wacky comedy about a married couple in suburbia and the fact that the series is owned and produced in-house at Netflix, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
"The world had never known a 'zom-com' until 'Santa Clarita Diet', and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix," Netflix said in a statement.
"To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead," the statement read further.
While Netflix hadn't previously announced that the show will be ending with season three -- which launched on March 29 -- promotional material for the latest batch of episodes hinted at a fatal decision.
The trailer teased that Olyphant's character could become undead as well, enabling him and his wife and fellow realtor Sheila (Barrymore), whose undead transformation early in season one set the series in motion, to spend eternity together.
