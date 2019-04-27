Aditya excited to reunite with Mohit Suri

is upbeat about reuniting with his "Aashiqui 2" for "Malang".

"I am very excited to reunite with him after 'Aashiqui 2'. Recently, we were shooting in This time we are exploring a different genre of film... It is a romantic story with some interesting elements, and there is a twist. and I worked wonderfully in past as a team and hopefully this time also we will come up with something that our audience will love," Aditya told IANS.

The recently appeared in the multi-starrer "Kalank" where he shared screen space with He is also working in "Sadak 2" with her.

Aditya feels they know each other better now "not just as people but also as actors".

"She is very easy to hang out with. We know each other since even before we started working together and in fact, we used to bump into each other at film parties. Those were happy days, and now we are working together," he said.

Having started his career in television with Channel V, Aditya has worked with filmmakers like Vipul Shah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, and

Asked how his approach towards acting has changed, Aditya said: "With age and experience, I started to know myself better. Of course when I was young, in my early films, the freshness, and the raw element in my presence on-screen was coming from my youth and that naturally goes away with time. But the challenge of an is to retain the wonder and innocence alive.

"When you work for long, you know things about your craft, but how differently you are going to project it so that it can still look new, is what I am constantly trying," added the 33-year-old actor.

