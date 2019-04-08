Satisfaction with BJP government dips marginally but most still happy: IANS-CVOTER Poll Tracker-II

The satisfaction level of voters with the performance of the government has come down slightly after the surge witnessed following the air strikes on the terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot, but most still remain happy with the ruling dispensation, according to the latest finding of the CVOTER-IANS poll tracker.

In a poll conducted on April 4, days before the first phase of polling, 45.53 percent respondents said that they were very satisfied with the performance of the and 26.28 percent said they are satisfied to some extent.

Exactly a month before that on March 4, 49.29 percent respondents said they were very satisfied and 29.16 percent said they were satisfied to some extent. While the number of respondents in the very satisfied category fell, there was a surge in those who are satisfied to some extent.

In the aftermath of the attack, the percentage of respondents who were very satisfied with the government's percent was over 50 percent on three consecutive days on March 5, 6 and 7. It has been hovering at 45 percent mark since March 29.

On these days, the percentage of respondents who were not satisfied with the government at all was around 20. In the last one week, around 25 percent respondents said they are not satisfied with the government at all.

