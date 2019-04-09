JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

May forced to delay Brexit to avoid no deal as MPs pass law

Business Standard

Israel election: PM Netanyahu seeks record fifth term

IANS  |  Jerusalem 

Israelis are set to vote in their country's most closely fought general election in years, media reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud Party, is seeking a fifth term in office. But he is facing corruption allegations and a strong challenge from retired general Benny Gantz, the BBC reported.

Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White alliance, is challenging Netanyahu on the key issue of security and is promising cleaner politics.

No party has won a majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, so as soon as the results start coming in at 22:00 (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday negotiations start on the formation of a governing coalition.

At a rally in Jerusalem on Monday, Netanyahu told Likud supporters not to be "complacent" and urged them to turn out at polling stations.

He warned that his "leftist" rivals could still win.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU