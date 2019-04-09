EU pledges full support for Ireland as Brexit looms

Union's (EU) for has said that has the "full support" of and emphasised that all community members "remain united" in their stance vis-a-vis the UK's departure from the bloc.

Barnier's remarks came on Monday here after a meeting with Irish less than 48 hours before the start of the EU summit at which the bloc will consider the idea of granting an extension of the date by which it must break with bloc, reported.

The 27 countries that will remain in the EU after on Wednesday will discuss the possibility of delaying the UK's withdrawal beyond the previously scheduled date of April 12, a decision that must be unanimous.

"One thing is certain -- whatever happens, the EU will stand fully behind You have our full support," said Barnier at a press conference with Varadkar, who last week had obtained similar guarantees in his meetings with German and French

The Irish leader said that he believed it to be "extremely unlikely" that any of the EU member nations would reject giving an extension, although he added that the must present a detailed action plan.

Conservative British had asked for an extension until June 30, although some EU partners, including Ireland, prefer to provide an extension of up to a year.

With the additional time, May thinks that she will be able to work with her political opposition to design a roadmap that will allow the to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement that she agreed to with in November 2018, but which has been rejected by Parliament three times, primarily over the question about what is known as the Irish backstop.

In line with Berlin's stance, Varadkar said Monday that he was against a short extension because that could create "more indecision and uncertainty," while flexibility in the time period would permit May to negotiate with the main opposition Labor Party an agreement that has the support of Westminster.

Paris, on the other hand, seems to be leaning toward a short extension -- perhaps of just a few weeks -- if London's proposals at the Wednesday summit are not convincing, a situation that could end in a "no-deal"

In that scenario, Barnier said on Wednesday, the 27 EU partners agree that a backstop is the "only solution" to avoid a hard border between and Britain's province of

The EU insisted that the has the "full support" of all the other EU members in that regard, but they acknowledge that the security mechanism is key for protecting the economy of the entire island, which is highly integrated, and the peace process in

Therefore, the former French warned that if a no-deal Brexit results, and would not open negotiations on their future trade relationship as long as the future of the Irish border is not resolved first.

In his opinion, it is possible to achieve an arrangement that protects the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of strife in between pro-British Unionists and Irish nationalists.

The mentioned safeguard allows the UK to remain within the customs union and for Northern Ireland to align itself with certain norms of the EU Single Market until a new trade relationship between both parties can be established, a process that could take years.

The more Euroskeptical wing of May's and the rightist Democratic Unionist Party, based in Northern Ireland, say that that mechanism puts the territorial and economic integrity of the entire country at risk.

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)