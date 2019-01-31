Satish Kaushik's Haryanvi film to release in March

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's first Haryanvi film "Choriyan Choron Se Kam Nahi Hoti" will release on March 8.
The release date of the film was announced via a statement on Thursday.
"I spent my childhood in Haryana and I'm aware of the issues that girls face. We have made an emotional film and it is based on a true story," Satish said in a statement.
He is producing and acting in the Haryanvi film, which throws light on Haryana's gender inequality.
"Though there are strict laws in place, female foetuses are aborted in Haryana even today. If a girl is born, she faces inequality," he said.
