JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Goa Minister likens Parrikar to Jesus for building bridges

Business Standard

Satish Kaushik's Haryanvi film to release in March

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's first Haryanvi film "Choriyan Choron Se Kam Nahi Hoti" will release on March 8.

The release date of the film was announced via a statement on Thursday.

"I spent my childhood in Haryana and I'm aware of the issues that girls face. We have made an emotional film and it is based on a true story," Satish said in a statement.

He is producing and acting in the Haryanvi film, which throws light on Haryana's gender inequality.

"Though there are strict laws in place, female foetuses are aborted in Haryana even today. If a girl is born, she faces inequality," he said.

--IANS

dc/sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements