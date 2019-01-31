Dadlani slams Modi over hanging of rapists claim

Singer-composer Dadlani has accused Modi of lying for claiming that rapists are "hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month" under his administration.

made the comment at a youth conclave in on Wednesday.

Dadlani, who often criticises the Modi-led BJP, called it a "lie".

"Lie. Name one rapist who has been hung in your term, Sir. Nirbhaya's rapists, Asifa's rapists, even Unnao child-rape-accused BJP MLA Sengar are still alive and well," he tweeted on Thursday.

" Modiji, we know elections are near, but don't turn the pain of Indian women and girls into propaganda," he added.

