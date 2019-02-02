CBI looking for Kolkata Police Commissioner Sarada chit fund case

The (CBI) is looking for in connection with its probe into Saradha chit fund scam.

A source on Saturday told IANS that Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, who is close to may be arrested in the case.

The source said that Kumar was heading a probe related to both Saradha and chit fund scams, and that needs documents related to the investigation from him.

The agency source said that Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team related to the chit funds case.

The source said the has been absconding for the last three days and that he has not deposed before the agency officials.

The CBI had last month arrested for his connection with chit fund case.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)