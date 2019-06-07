SBI to offer repo rate-linked home loans from July 1

-
ALSO READ
SBI to link key pricing decisions on saving deposits to repo rate
SBI introduces new interest rates from May Day
RBI announces Longer Term Variable Rate Repo Operations of Rs 1 lakh crore for March 2019
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 pc
RBI's repo rate cut largely in consonance with market expectations: SBI Chairman
-
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it would offer repo rate-linked home loans from July 1, 2019.
It also announced the reduce interest rate on cash credit account and over draft customers with limits of over Rs 1 lakh, from July. The current repo-linked lending Arate (RLLR) for cash credit and overdraft customers is 8 per cent.
"The benefit of reduction in repo rate by 25 bps (basis points) by RBI has been passed in its entirety to CC/OD customers (limits above Rs 1 lakh) banking with us, with effect from 1st July 2019," an SBI statement said.
--IANS
rrb/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU