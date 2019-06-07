RBI asked to look into possibility of providing $25 bn as export credit

In a bid to lower finance cost, on Friday said the of has been asked to study the possibility of providing $25 billion line of credit for exporters.

In addition, the of Commerce and Industry and Railways Goyal proposed that credit in foreign currency be available to exporters at " Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus maximum 200 basis points".

Goyal made the proposal at a meeting on export credit.

According to the various public and private sector banks, RBI, EXIM bank, exporters organisations took part in it.

"The Commerce pointed out that the volume of export credit is on a declining trend for the last few years and the situation needs urgent measures... and directed RBI, ECGC ( of India) and other banks to work out the modalities to make it possible."

As per the statement, the also deliberated on the interest subvention scheme utilisation with the participants and stressed on the importance of finding ways to maximise its impact.

"He suggested that the subvention scheme may be used better as backstop guarantee for credit, thus increasing the coverage of ECGC for export lending purposes," the statement said.

"The Minister asked RBI, and to study the matter in detail and present it in the follow up meeting to be held on June 30th 2019 in "

Besides, has been asked to look into $25 billion line of credit from its foreign currency reserves for swap to well performing banks, and to also look into priority sector lending norms for export credit.

"Concerned departments have been asked to provide details for improving gold card scheme for export credit to be submitted to All these proposals will be discussed again and finalised in the June 30 th , 2019 meeting to be held in Mumbai," the statement added.

--IANS

rv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)