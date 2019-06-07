Stanza Living starts operations in 7 more cities

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Student housing company Stanza Living on Friday said it has begun operations in Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Pune, Baroda and Dehradun.

So far the company had operations in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

"With this, the company has reached a national inventory of 22,000 beds across ten cities, growing more than 150x in 24 months. The company has also clocked Rs 20 crore revenue in FY18-19," the company said in a statement.

"The company operates a full-stack model, ensuring end-to-end management of all student residences under its operations. Focused on smart-living, the company also provides students the Stanza Resident App, which has been designed to get a pulse of student needs, provide a responsive feedback management system and enable overall ease of communication."

Since its inception in 2017, Stanza Living has raised nearly $17 million from investors. Stanza Living is backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.

