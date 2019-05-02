SC directs EC to decide on Modi, Shah complaints

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to decide the remaining nine complaints by the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
The court has sought a response from the poll body on Monday.
