SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi

The on Tuesday issued a notice of criminal contempt to

The court turned down a plea to close the matter. The court will also hear a Rafale review on April 30 along with this.

moved the apex court seeking action against Gandhi over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' rant.

She sought time to file a reply to Gandhi's affidavit against her contempt plea.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, said that the had exhibited a reckless attitude in making such statements.

--IANS

ss/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)