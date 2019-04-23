JUST IN
SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice of criminal contempt to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The court turned down a plea to close the matter. The court will also hear a Rafale review on April 30 along with this.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi moved the apex court seeking action against Gandhi over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' rant.

She sought time to file a reply to Gandhi's affidavit against her contempt plea.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, said that the Congress President had exhibited a reckless attitude in making such statements.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 12:44 IST

