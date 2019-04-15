SC to examine Tuesday statements violating poll code

-
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine statements made by political leader allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing poll campaign. The court will take the matter up on Tuesday.
The Election Commission had informed the court that its power was circumscribed, as a consequence, it could merely issue notice, then advisory and lodge criminal complaint on repeated violations.
The counsel for the poll body informed the court that the EC has no powers to disqualify candidates for such violations.
The matter pertains to comments made by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.
