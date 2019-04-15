SC to examine Tuesday statements violating poll code

The on Monday agreed to examine statements made by allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing poll campaign. The court will take the matter up on Tuesday.

The had informed the court that its power was circumscribed, as a consequence, it could merely issue notice, then advisory and lodge criminal complaint on repeated violations.

The for the poll body informed the court that the EC has no powers to disqualify candidates for such violations.

The matter pertains to comments made by Mayawati, Minister and others.

--IANS

ss/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)