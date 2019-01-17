JUST IN
Business Standard

SC to hear plea for police protection for 2 women who entered Sabarimala temple

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea for round-the-clock police protection for two women who had entered the Sabarimala temple, as they have been getting threats.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the matter would be taken up on January 18 after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned the plea for early hearing on Thursday.

Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini triggered outrage leading to widespread protests in Kerala after they entered Lord Ayappa's shrine on January 2.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 14:20 IST

