SC to hear plea for police protection for 2 women who entered Sabarimala temple

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear Friday plea of 2 women seeking security after they entered Sabarimala temple
Sabarimala temple shut for an hour for 'purification'
Fresh protest in Sabarimala
60 protesters held in TN over women's entry into Sabarimala
SC to hear Friday plea of 2 women seeking 24X7 security after they entered Sabarimala temple
-
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea for round-the-clock police protection for two women who had entered the Sabarimala temple, as they have been getting threats.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the matter would be taken up on January 18 after senior counsel Indira Jaising mentioned the plea for early hearing on Thursday.
Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini triggered outrage leading to widespread protests in Kerala after they entered Lord Ayappa's shrine on January 2.
--IANS
pk/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU