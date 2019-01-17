NGT tells Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 cr by Friday

The National Green (NGT) on Thursday directed German auto major to deposit Rs 100 crore by Friday in accordance with its November 2018 order or face punitive action.

The warned that if fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.

In November 2018, the had directed the to deposit Rs 100 crore with the (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.

had challenged the order in the but the court refused to put a stay on the Tribunal's order.

On Tuesday, a four-member committee set up by the in November, penalised Volkswagen Rs 171.34 crore for causing air pollution in due to excess nitrogen oxide emissions.

