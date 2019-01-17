NGT tells Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 cr by Friday

-
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed German auto major Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore by Friday in accordance with its November 2018 order or face punitive action.
The Tribunal warned that if Volkswagen fails to pay the stipulated cost within 24 hours, its India head may be arrested and all his properties may be seized.
In November 2018, the NGT had directed the car manufacturer to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.
Volkswagen had challenged the order in the Supreme Court but the court refused to put a stay on the Tribunal's order.
On Tuesday, a four-member committee set up by the NGT in November, penalised Volkswagen Rs 171.34 crore for causing air pollution in Delhi due to excess nitrogen oxide emissions.
