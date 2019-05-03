SC to hear review petition by opposition on 50% VVPAT

The on Friday agreed to hear a review petition by 21 opposition parties for verification of 50 per cent Machines (EVM) using (VVPAT) slips, next week.

Earlier this month, the had directed the to verify five VVPATs per constituency, against the opposition's demand for verifying 50 per cent for every constituency.

--IANS

ss/ksk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)