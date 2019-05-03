SC to hear review petition by opposition on 50% VVPAT

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a review petition by 21 opposition parties for verification of 50 per cent Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) using voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips, next week.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to verify five VVPATs per constituency, against the opposition's demand for verifying 50 per cent for every constituency.
