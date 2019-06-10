SDRF constable held with heroin in Kupwara district

-
The police on Monday arrested a constable working with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with heroin worth Rs 25 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Shriram Ambarkar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, told reporters that acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a check-post in Lalpora village where they stopped a vehicle.
"Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 950 gm of heroin from one person named Amjad Ali Khan who is serving in the SDRF and is posted in Srinagar. The seized quantity of heroin is worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market," the SSP said.
The accused has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against him under the relevant sections of the law, the police said.
