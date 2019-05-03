Second accused in murder of Kim Jong-nam freed

A Vietnamese woman who is the second accused of using a deadly nerve agent to assassinate Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was freed from a Malaysian prison on Friday.

After being released, Doan Thi Huong left for the immigration department, where she is expected to be processed before returning home to later on Friday, reports

Huong, Indonesian national Siti Aisyah and four North Korean men were accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam's face as he entered the in February 2017, killing him in minutes.

The four North Koreans charged were believed to have left shortly after the killing and remain at large. Aisyah and Huong were arrested days later.

Aisyah was freed in March after the sudden about-face by the prosecution and returned home to

claimed its intense lobbying effort helped secure her release.

Lawyers for the two women argued they were duped by North Korean agents who tricked them into thinking they were taking part in a prank reality TV show.

has consistently denied involvement in the killing, although the US, South Korean and Malaysian authorities have said was responsible.

With Huong heading home, it is likely no one will ever be convicted of murder for using one of the world's to stage a brazen assassination in broad daylight.

