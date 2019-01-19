Senior Fed official warns of emerging 'headwinds' from US government shutdown

The partial shutdown is an emerging headwind to the economic growth, the New York has said, reaffirming the central bank's willingness to take a patient and prudent approach to

Speaking at an economic forum held in on Friday, Williams pointed out "emerging headwinds to growth" from the partial shutdown and "elevated geopolitical uncertainties" abroad, reported.

reported that he expected the shutdown to take half a percent or a percent off the first-quarter growth but expects a rebound after it ends.

Earlier this week, said that if the shutdown goes on for the whole quarter, it could reduce growth to zero.

The shutdown, which affected a quarter of the and forced 800,000 federal workers to miss their paychecks, enters its 28th day on Friday.

Williams, a voting of the central bank's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, said he expects US economic growth to slow down this year, due to weaker global growth, fading effects of fiscal stimulus and less accommodative financial conditions.

He said the growth rate in 2019 should be somewhere between 2 pe rcent and 2.5 per cent.

According to its latest economic projections released in December, the expected the US to grow at 2.3 per cent in 2019, down from the previous 2.5 per cent estimated in September.

"But let me be clear: a softer economic outlook doesn't mean we should prepare for doom and gloom," said the chief, adding that the outlook is healthy.

Williams said the approach the need is "one of prudence, patience, and good judgment," and the "motto of 'data dependence' is more relevant than ever."

The Fed raised interest rates four times in 2018, and has signalled a slower pace of rate hikes this year as the US is expected to cool down.

