US stocks trade higher amid trade prospects

US stocks traded on an upbeat note on Friday amid growing expectations on potential progress in trade talks between the and its trading partners.

The soared 298.88 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 24,668.98. The S&P 500 was up 33.32 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 2,669.28, reported.

The Composite Index rose 87.06 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 7,171.52.

Shares of and Boeing, companies with high overseas revenue exposure, advanced 2.8 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, contributing to the Dow.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with both industrials and materials up more than 2 percent, outpacing others in the index.

including Facebook, Apple, and Google-parent gained, boosting the tech-heavy However, stock struggled.

The streaming giant reported mixed fourth-quarter results after Thursday's close, with earnings exceeding estimates while revenue missing them.

Shares of plunged more than 9 per cent around midday after reports on Friday revealed that the company is planning to cut its full-time staff headcount by about 7 per cent as it ramps up production of its Model 3 sedan.

--IANS

pgh/

