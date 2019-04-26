Sensex closes 336 points up as Brent retreats

The Sensex advanced 336 points on Friday as the -- the global oil -- retreated to $72 a barrel. The Brent had crossed the $75-mark on Thursday for the first time since the US decided to end sanctions waivers that allowed to continue buying Iranian crude.

Analysts said that eased over expectations that OPEC could soon raise output to make up for a shortfall in exports from in view of the US sanctions.

In line with the equities, the rupee was also aided by the easing oil prices, gaining nearly 25 paise against the US dollar during the day's trade.

Despite the overall upbeat mood, the fell over 1 per cent, most among the sectoral indices. Only three out of the 15 companies constituting the index could finish in the green.

However, most of the gains came during the last hours of trade. The jumped 336.47 points or 0.87 per cent to 39,067.33. The Nifty surged 112.85 points or 0.97 per cent to 11,754.65.

"Falling crude prices and rising rupee helped sentiments on the street. Chinese stocks fell on Friday, posting their sharpest weekly fall since October 2018, as investors feared that may not continue its stimulus measures amid signs of economic stabilisation," said of

"The US- trade issues that are taking longer than expected to be resolved also weighed on sentiments," Jasani added.

led the gains on the Sensex, surging over 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and

The laggards were Tata Motors(DVR), Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj-Auto and Mahindra and Mahindra, falling up to 3.72 per cent.

