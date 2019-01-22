Sensex down 200 points, Auto stocks shed 1%

The Sensex shed over 200 points during the afternoon trade session on Tuesday over negative global cues.

Markets globally reacted negatively after the (IMF) cut its global growth forecasts.

Key sectors on the BSE like and traded in the red. Auto and industrial stocks lost over one per cent. On the NSE, were hit the most, losing over two per cent.

The opened at 36,649.92 from its previous close of 36,578.96 on Monday.

At 1.50 p.m., the Sensex traded at 36,375.93, lower by 203.03 points or 0.56 per cent, after touching an intra-day high of 36,650.47 and a low of 36,282.93.

The Nifty of (NSE) opened at 10,949.80 after closing at 10,961.85 on Monday.

The Nifty traded at 10,898.85 during the afternoon trade session, down 63 points or 0.57 per cent.

