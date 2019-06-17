Sensex in red, Reliance Industries down 1.57%

Indian equities traded in red during the morning trade session on Monday after opening slightly higher. Index heavyweight was down 1.56 per cent on the BSE.

Asian shares opened mixed as investors were cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

At 9.25 a.m. the Sensex was trading 112.01 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 39,340.06. It opened at 39,514.36 slightly higher from its Friday's close of 39,452.07.

The Nifty was down 40.15 points or 0.34 pet cent at 11,783.15.

Besides, investors continued to watch developments in the after a pair of were attacked near the on June 13. The incident escalates tensions in the region, heightening fears of a potential US- military confrontation and disruption in Crude futures climbed 0.5 per cent the very next day.

The Brent was trading at $62.20 per barrel, up by 0.3 per cent.

Another point of concern for the markets said of was the slowing of Chinese economy. "Chinese data pointed to the worst slowdown in industrial growth in 17 years. May industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low, the weakest since 2002," Jasani said.

--IANS

ravi/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)