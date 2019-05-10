Stock markets flat in early trading, Nifty hovers around 11,300

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday in line with Asian markets as investors prepared for the outcome of crucial US- trade talks.

At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices relating to FMCG, IT and pharma were in the negative zone.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 50 points at 37,609 while the inched up 6 points to 11,304.

IT major dropped 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,085.60. Bharti Infratel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and traded negative over 1 per cent each.

However, Zee Entertainment, Housing Finance, Britannia, and were in the green.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets and US equity futures were mixed as investors prepared for the news on pivotal US- trade talks.

US Donald Trump's tariff increase to 25 per cent on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday as the world's two largest economies pursue last-ditch talks to try to salvage a trade deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)