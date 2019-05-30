Sensex logs record closing high ahead of swearing-in

The on Thursday ended at a record closing high of 39,832, ahead of the swearing in of the new

The Sensex advanced by 329.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, while the Nifty also advanced by 84.80 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 11,945.90.

"In expectation of a growth agenda by the government, the market is building hope for new measures and spending in the final budget," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

"Investors' confidence are up despite high valuation as the liquidity issue will ease with a cut in interest rates in the monetary policy," Nair added.

said although the appointments for four key departments - Home, Defence, External Affairs and Finance - would have an impact, but as far as the markets are concerned a lot would also depend on sectors such as power, energy, infrastructure and

